 Palghar News: VVMC Launches Free Mobile Van Cancer Screening Drive For Oral, Breast And Cervical Cancer Across Vasai-Virar
The Medical Health Department of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation has announced a special Mobile Van Cancer Screening Campaign aimed at early detection of three major cancers widely seen in Maharashtra — oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
VVMC launches a state-supported mobile cancer screening drive offering free tests across Vasai-Virar | File Photo (Representational Image)

Specialised Mobile Unit Equipped for Oral, Breast and Cervical Screening

As part of the initiative, a dedicated cancer-screening vehicle provided by the state government has been equipped with a dental chair for oral examinations, a cervical examination bed, and various advanced diagnostic instruments. The campaign will provide free screening for all three cancers by specialist doctors.

Free PAP Smear, Oral Examination and Mammography for Suspected Cases

Under this programme, PAP smear tests will be conducted for women suspected of having cervical abnormalities. Clinical examinations will also be carried out for suspected cases of oral and breast cancer. Patients identified with potential oral cancer will be referred for free oral biopsy, while those with suspected breast cancer will receive free breast mammography.

Schedule of the Cancer Screening Camps
(Time: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

. December 1, 2025 – Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Dongarpada, Virar (West)
. December 2, 2025 – Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Samarth Nagar, Nana-Nani Park, Virar (East)
. December 3, 2025 – Aapla Dawakhana, Dhanivbaug, Nalasopara (East)
. December 4, 2025 – Beside Shri Jivdani Devi Hospital, Chandansar, Virar (East)
. December 5, 2025 – Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Chedda Nagar, Nalasopara (West)
. December 8, 2025 – Vedant Tower Aapla Dawakhana, Ambawadi, Tulinj Road, Nalasopara (East)
. December 9, 2025 – Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Khairpada Waliv, near Zilla Parishad School, Vasai (East)
. December 10, 2025 – Urban Primary Health Centre, Diwanman, near Diwanman Lake, Vasai (West)

Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: VVMC Ward Reservation Announced; Majority Of Seats Reserved For...
article-image

Appeal to Citizens for Early Detection and Screening

The Municipal Health Department has urged citizens to take advantage of this free screening initiative, emphasizing that early detection is crucial in reducing cancer mortality.

