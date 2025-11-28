KRWC & SSA Pays Tribute To Indian Women’s Cricket Team At Konkan Railway Officers’ Sports Maeet 2025

KRWC & SSA Pays Tribute To Indian Women’s Cricket Team At Konkan Railway Officers’ Sports Meet 2025 |

The Konkan Railway Officers’ Sports Meet 2025 is currently underway, marked by high energy, enthusiasm and true sporting spirit, with strong participation from officers and their families across the Konkan Railway network. The event continues to serve as a vibrant platform, bringing members of the organisation together in a spirited celebration of fitness, teamwork and unity.

Marking the ceremonial commencement of the Konkan Railway Officers’ Sports Meet 2025, Santosh Kumar Jha, CMD/KRCL, inaugurated the torch run in a special tribute to the ICC Women’s World Cup Indian Women’s Cricket Team, while also honoring the achievements of all women sportspersons.

In a remarkable display of women empowerment and sporting spirit, members of the Konkan Railway Women’s Cultural & Social Service Association (KRWC & SSA), led by Manisha Jha, President KRWC & SSA, served as torch bearers, carrying the torch from Jewel Park – Jewel of Navi Mumbai (JNM) to Konkan Rail Vihar (KRV), adding a motivational and memorable dimension to the event.

The annual Konkan Railway Officers’ Sports Meet continues to foster team spirit, physical fitness and camaraderie among employees and their families. This year’s event saw spirited competitions and enthusiastic participation, highlighting women’s leadership and celebrating Indian sporting excellence while honouring the champions who continue to inspire generations and elevate the legacy of Indian sporting talent.

