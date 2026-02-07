Mumbai Weather Update February 7, 2026: Thick Smog Blankets City As AQI Remains In Severe Category In Wadala, Chandivali & Other Areas |

Mumbai: The city experienced a brief spell of pleasant weather on Saturday morning, February 7, with clear skies and warm sunshine. However, the relief was short-lived as a dense layer of smog soon settled over several parts of Mumbai, reducing visibility and raising fresh concerns about deteriorating air quality and its impact on public health.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to witness mainly clear skies through the day, with temperatures ranging between 20°C and 35°C. The upper range is slightly higher than what Mumbai has recorded over the past month, indicating the gradual onset of summer-like conditions. Despite the forecast of clear weather, commuters across the city reported hazy conditions during the morning hours as smog covered large stretches of the skyline.

Data from AQI.in showed that the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 252, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. While this marks a slight improvement compared to the higher readings recorded over the past two to three weeks, the air quality remains far from safe levels.

Mumbai Recorded an AQI of 252 on Saturday 7th February, raising concerns about the impact on the residence health | AQI.in

Several locations in the city reported alarmingly high readings, with Wadala Truck Terminal recording an AQI of 370. Chandivali Station 1 registered 366, Wadala Truck Terminal Station 1 stood at 359, Churi Wadi recorded 350, and the Reserve Bank of India Staff Quarters reported 328, all falling in the ‘severe’ category.

Wadala and Chandivali remain the worst affected | AQI.in

In contrast, a few pockets showed relatively better air quality. Gamdevi Station 1 recorded an AQI of 72, while Parsi Colony stood at 97, both in the ‘moderate’ range. Shiv Sagar Estate reported 113, and both Bandra West Station 1 and Simla Nagar recorded AQI levels of 150, placing them in the ‘poor’ category.

AQI.in

The fluctuating readings across different neighbourhoods once again highlight the uneven distribution of air pollution in Mumbai and underline the urgent need for sustained, city-wide measures to improve air quality.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

