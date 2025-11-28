Navi Mumbai News: Taloja Industries Association Accuses Panvel Municipal Corporation Of Irregular Waste Collection; Civic Body Denies Allegations

TIA alleges poor waste management in Taloja MIDC; PMC counters claim citing higher expenditure on services | Amit Srivastava

Panvel, Nov 28: The Taloja Industries Association (TIA) has accused the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and its waste management contractor of failing to maintain basic garbage collection services in the Taloja MIDC Industrial Area — allegations the civic body has categorically denied.

Industries Say Garbage Collection Irregular Despite High Taxes

In a formal representation to PMC, TIA said that despite industries paying some of the highest property taxes in the region, essential civic services remain irregular. Industries claim that daily garbage collection has become unreliable and that repeated complaints and reminders to the civic body have not resulted in improvement.

A joint WhatsApp group created between PMC officials, the contractor, and industry representatives “has proved ineffective,” according to TIA, which alleged that waste is cleared only when industries repeatedly demand action rather than through a routine municipal mechanism.

TIA Says Erratic Services Hurt Ease of Doing Business

The association said such erratic functioning contradicts the State Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen industrial growth under the Ease of Doing Business policy.

Calling the situation “harassment,” TIA said it is now seriously considering seeking governance under a State-run Industrial Township Authority to ensure efficient service delivery without bureaucratic delays.

A representative noted that the lapses in waste collection are affecting sanitation, worker safety, and daily industrial operations, making a shift to State oversight appear increasingly viable.

PMC Denies Charges, Cites Higher Spending Than Revenue

PMC has rejected the allegations, asserting that the civic body is not only providing timely services but also spending far more than it receives in user charges.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate said PMC spends Rs 2.68 crore annually on waste collection and processing in the Taloja MIDC area, while it collects only Rs 29.75 lakh in user charges.

He added that the area is serviced by three dedicated vehicles and twelve sanitation workers who collect an average of 20 to 25 tonnes of waste daily, accounting for about five per cent of the city’s total waste.

Meeting Scheduled to Address Industrial Concerns

Dr. Vidhate said the association has been called for a meeting to discuss the issue and review concerns raised by industries.

