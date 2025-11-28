CREDAI-BANM Announces Navi Mumbai Property Expo 2025 At CIDCO Centre In Vashi |

Mumbai: CREDAI-BANM has announced the 24th Navi Mumbai Property Expo 2025 at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Vashi, from December 12 to15.

CREDAI-BANM has been in operation since last 24 years, representing more than 300 leading developers.

The theme—“Navi Mumbai: Runway to the Future”— reflects the city’s rapid transformation and the Expo’s pivotal role in shaping its next growth chapter.

The 24th edition arrives at a pivotal time when Navi Mumbai is scaling unprecedented growth. Major infrastructure breakthroughs have positioned the city as one of India’s most promising real estate destinations. These developments are turning Navi Mumbai into a next-generation metropolis—and this Expo will highlight projects that directly benefit from this growth momentum.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) – Phase 1 nearing readiness by Dec. 2025, is expected to transform regional and global connectivity. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL / AtalSetu- May 2026) – is already seamlessly linking Navi Mumbai to South Mumbai. Navi Mumbai Metro is expecting around 1 cr ridership in two years – unlocking new nodes and mobility efficiency. Coastal Roads & Palm Beach Road upgrade and the Virar–Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor will integrate major MMR growth corridors. Emerging commercial hubs, IT zones, Education city, Aero city, NAINA &Pushpak Nagar are all expected to catalysing employment and modern urban living.

More than 50 developers are participating with more than 500 projects.

E.V. Homes as the Title Sponsor for this year’s Expo. Paradise Group and Emperia Group join as Main Sponsors, with Gami Group and Shreeji Venture as Co-Sponsors. State Bank of India is the official Banking Partner, alongside participation from several other financial institutions offering on-the-spot facilitation for homebuyers.

