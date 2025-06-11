 Palghar News: Neon Foundation’s Blood Donation Camp Collects 600+ Units, Aiding Healthcare Initiatives
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar News: Neon Foundation’s Blood Donation Camp Collects 600+ Units, Aiding Healthcare Initiatives

Palghar News: Neon Foundation’s Blood Donation Camp Collects 600+ Units, Aiding Healthcare Initiatives

This latest drive significantly contributes to the Neon Foundation's ongoing commitment to healthcare, pushing their five-year total to over 2,700 units of blood collected.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Neon Foundation’s Blood Donation Camp Collects 600+ Units, Aiding Healthcare Initiatives |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Neon Foundation, in collaboration with Neon Laboratories, recently held a highly successful blood donation camp at the Palghar Taluka Industrial Cooperative Estate, collecting over 600 units of blood. A total of 612 employees, workers, and company directors from various local companies actively participated in the noble cause by donating blood.

This latest drive significantly contributes to the Neon Foundation's ongoing commitment to healthcare, pushing their five-year total to over 2,700 units of blood collected. The camp was made possible through partnerships with the Palghar District Hospital Blood Bank, Jawhar District Hospital Blood Bank, Sarla Blood Bank (Vasai), and Devkabai Kalyanji Cheeda Blood Bank (Dahanu).

Read Also
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
article-image

All collected blood is distributed to patients, free of charge through government blood banks and at subsidised rates via private ones.Beyond healthcare, the Neon Foundation is deeply committed to community welfare in Palghar. Their philanthropic activities include distributing thousands of notebooks to underprivileged tribal children, providing HDPE water drums for clean drinking water, distributing blankets in winter, and offering new clothes and sweets during Diwali. They also provide financial aid for medical treatments and supply clean drinking water via tankers at public events and village fairs, reaching even the most remote tribal areas with essential support.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback

Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback

Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth...

Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth...

ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe

ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe

Mumbai News: Woman Doctor Faces Extortion Threat For ₹10,000 While Setting Up New Clinic In...

Mumbai News: Woman Doctor Faces Extortion Threat For ₹10,000 While Setting Up New Clinic In...