Palghar News: Neon Foundation’s Blood Donation Camp Collects 600+ Units, Aiding Healthcare Initiatives

Neon Foundation's Blood Donation Camp Collects 600+ Units, Aiding Healthcare Initiatives

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Neon Foundation, in collaboration with Neon Laboratories, recently held a highly successful blood donation camp at the Palghar Taluka Industrial Cooperative Estate, collecting over 600 units of blood. A total of 612 employees, workers, and company directors from various local companies actively participated in the noble cause by donating blood.

This latest drive significantly contributes to the Neon Foundation's ongoing commitment to healthcare, pushing their five-year total to over 2,700 units of blood collected. The camp was made possible through partnerships with the Palghar District Hospital Blood Bank, Jawhar District Hospital Blood Bank, Sarla Blood Bank (Vasai), and Devkabai Kalyanji Cheeda Blood Bank (Dahanu).

All collected blood is distributed to patients, free of charge through government blood banks and at subsidised rates via private ones.Beyond healthcare, the Neon Foundation is deeply committed to community welfare in Palghar. Their philanthropic activities include distributing thousands of notebooks to underprivileged tribal children, providing HDPE water drums for clean drinking water, distributing blankets in winter, and offering new clothes and sweets during Diwali. They also provide financial aid for medical treatments and supply clean drinking water via tankers at public events and village fairs, reaching even the most remote tribal areas with essential support.