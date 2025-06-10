 Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

The strike was prompted by dissatisfaction over unfulfilled promises made during the renewal of waste management contracts in May 2023. At that time, the then-Municipal President had publicly stated that the new contracts would significantly increase worker salaries, with monthly wages expected to range from ₹22,000 to ₹25,000. However, the ground reality told a different story.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 11:13 PM IST
article-image

Palghar: The strike launched by Palghar’s contract sanitation workers demanding a salary hike was called off this afternoon following an assurance of negotiations and resolution within the next two days. The protest, which began earlier today, had led to a halt in waste collection and street cleaning across the city, resulting in garbage piling up in multiple areas.

The strike was prompted by dissatisfaction over unfulfilled promises made during the renewal of waste management contracts in May 2023. At that time, the then-Municipal President had publicly stated that the new contracts would significantly increase worker salaries, with monthly wages expected to range from ₹22,000 to ₹25,000. However, the ground reality told a different story.

Despite the Palghar Municipal Council’s monthly expenditure on waste collection rising from ₹17–20 lakh to ₹45–50 lakh under the new agreement, many sanitation workers continued to receive only ₹14,700 per month after tax deductions. Previously, under the older contractor, they earned around ₹12,500.

Read Also
Palghar Crime News: Previously Externed Woman Caught With ₹8 Lakh Worth Of Ganja In Nalasopara
article-image

Disappointed workers had demanded a revised salary of ₹20,500, and after a token strike last month, were promised increased pay starting this month. When the promised raise did not reflect in the latest payments issued on Monday, nearly 175 to 200 sanitation workers went on strike early Tuesday morning.

FPJ Shorts
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture

Under the terms of the new contract, daily collection of wet and dry waste, sweeping, and removal of animal carcasses are to be handled by laborers classified by skill level. The agreed salaries were ₹24,402 for unskilled workers, ₹25,912 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹27,422 for skilled workers.

With waste collection halted since morning, garbage heaps became a common sight across the city. The issue was brought into focus as the vehicles used for collection (locally known as “ghantagadis”) were stationed near Dhawale Hospital, ahead of a scheduled inspection visit by District Collector Dr. Indurani Jakhar on Monday evening.

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹2.7 Crore Relief For Palghar Rain-Affected Families
article-image

Former corporator Kailas Mhatre intervened and facilitated discussions between the workers, municipal officials, and contractor representatives. Following this, an assurance was given that the issue would be resolved with a clear decision within 48 hours. The strike was called off around 1:30 pm.

A waste management contractor confirmed that salaries had been disbursed as per prior agreements with the employee union and in accordance with government regulations. He added that further talks would take place over the next two days to reach a final resolution.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student