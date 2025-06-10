Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Palghar: The strike launched by Palghar’s contract sanitation workers demanding a salary hike was called off this afternoon following an assurance of negotiations and resolution within the next two days. The protest, which began earlier today, had led to a halt in waste collection and street cleaning across the city, resulting in garbage piling up in multiple areas.

The strike was prompted by dissatisfaction over unfulfilled promises made during the renewal of waste management contracts in May 2023. At that time, the then-Municipal President had publicly stated that the new contracts would significantly increase worker salaries, with monthly wages expected to range from ₹22,000 to ₹25,000. However, the ground reality told a different story.

Despite the Palghar Municipal Council’s monthly expenditure on waste collection rising from ₹17–20 lakh to ₹45–50 lakh under the new agreement, many sanitation workers continued to receive only ₹14,700 per month after tax deductions. Previously, under the older contractor, they earned around ₹12,500.

Disappointed workers had demanded a revised salary of ₹20,500, and after a token strike last month, were promised increased pay starting this month. When the promised raise did not reflect in the latest payments issued on Monday, nearly 175 to 200 sanitation workers went on strike early Tuesday morning.

Under the terms of the new contract, daily collection of wet and dry waste, sweeping, and removal of animal carcasses are to be handled by laborers classified by skill level. The agreed salaries were ₹24,402 for unskilled workers, ₹25,912 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹27,422 for skilled workers.

With waste collection halted since morning, garbage heaps became a common sight across the city. The issue was brought into focus as the vehicles used for collection (locally known as “ghantagadis”) were stationed near Dhawale Hospital, ahead of a scheduled inspection visit by District Collector Dr. Indurani Jakhar on Monday evening.

Former corporator Kailas Mhatre intervened and facilitated discussions between the workers, municipal officials, and contractor representatives. Following this, an assurance was given that the issue would be resolved with a clear decision within 48 hours. The strike was called off around 1:30 pm.

A waste management contractor confirmed that salaries had been disbursed as per prior agreements with the employee union and in accordance with government regulations. He added that further talks would take place over the next two days to reach a final resolution.