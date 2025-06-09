Palghar Crime News: Previously Externed Woman Caught With ₹8 Lakh Worth Of Ganja In Nalasopara

The Drug Bust |

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a significant bust, the Crime Branch Unit 3 of Virar, has apprehended a woman for possession of over 20 kilograms of ganja (cannabis), valued at ₹8,06,840. The operation was conducted near Star Apartment on the evening of June 7, 2025.

Acting on a tip-off, Assistant Police Inspector Suhas Kamble received confidential information that a female suspect was transporting suspicious, pungent-smelling goods in an auto-rickshaw from Mira Road towards Nalasopara. Based on this intelligence, police inspector Shahuraj Ranavare instructed a team to verify and take immediate action.

Following the instructions, API Kamble, along with a police team and two witnesses, set up a trap near Star Apartment on the link road connecting Nalasopara West to Virar West. Around 7:30 pm, an auto-rickshaw traveling from Virar towards Nalasopara was intercepted.

Upon questioning, the woman identified herself as Sharda alias Kudi Gopi Banjara, 43, residing in New Mahadev Chawl, Alkapuri, Nalasopara East. A search of her belongings revealed 20 kg and 171 grams of cannabis, valued at ₹8,06,840. The illicit substance was seized, and the woman was taken into custody in the presence of the witnesses.

A review of Banjara's criminal record revealed that she had been previously issued a restraining order by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-2, Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, banning her from entering the Palghar district for two years starting June 18, 2024. Despite this order, she was found in possession of narcotics within the district, further compounding the charges against her.

A case has been registered at Nalasopara Police Station under NDPS Act sections 8(c) and 20(b), along with Section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. The complaint was filed by Police Constable Atish Bhagwan Pawar of Crime Branch Unit 3.

The accused was produced before the court and has been remanded to police custody until June 12, 2025, for further investigation.