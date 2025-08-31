Panvel Municipal Corporation Extends Abhay Yojana Deadline Until September 15, Offers 90% Waiver On Property Tax Penalties

Panvel municipal corporation | Amit Srivastava

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the deadline for its Abhay Yojana, offering property owners a 90% waiver on penalty charges for delayed tax payments until September 15. Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale announced the extension, urging citizens to make use of the scheme.

Extra Discounts for Early and Digital Payments

Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge added that those who clear their property tax dues by August 31 will also receive a 5% discount on this year’s bill. In addition, taxpayers opting for digital payments can avail an extra 2% rebate, while another 2% concession has been announced for those engaging in eco-friendly practices such as energy conservation, water harvesting, and waste management.

दिनांक 31 ऑगस्ट पर्यंत मालमत्ताधारकांनी मालमत्ता कर भरल्यास यावर्षीच्या मालमत्ता करावर 5 टक्के सूट मिळणार नागरिकांनी या संधीचा लाभ घ्यावा.



पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या मालमत्ता कर विभागामार्फत करदात्यांना दिलासा देण्यासाठी ‘अभय योजना’ राबविण्यात येत आहे. नागरिकांच्या मागणीनुसार… pic.twitter.com/7u6Tz6reYf — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) August 29, 2025

Convenient Online Payment Options

Citizens can pay their taxes through the official website panvelmc.org, the PMC Tax App, or the Panvel Connect App.

Record-Breaking Tax Collection This Year

Meanwhile, PMC’s property tax collection rom April 1 to August 29 this year, 1.36 lakh property owners paid their dues, generating Rs 483.08 crore. During the Abhay Yojana period alone (July 18–August 30), 78,045 taxpayers contributed Rs 252.44 crore. Last year’s full collection stood at Rs 424.78 crore, a figure surpassed this August itself.

Also Watch:

Read Also Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes Sadbhavana Diwas On Rajiv Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary

Kar-Mitra Chatbot for Citizen Assistance

In a bid to improve taxpayer services, the civic body has also launched the ‘Kar-Mitra’ chatbot, which offers real-time guidance, information, and online assistance to citizens.