Palghar News: 2 Thieves Arrested For Robbery, ₹14.23 L Goods Recovered

Boisar Police have arrested two accused in the robbery of cash and goods with ₹14.23 lakh. They recovered cash of ₹10.51 lakh and goods worth ₹3.72 lakh were stolen by persons who were associated with the commercial establishment.

Two persons wearing helmets and raincoats managed to open and get inside the galas by breaking the locks of Instacart Pvt. Ltd. in Yeshwant Shrusti in Boisar on July 24 at 5.10 am. The robbery consists of a locker safe which has cash and electronic goods and mobiles.

Detection unit traced both accused

After the police complaint was received Assistant Police Inspector Vitthal Manikari and the detection branch team of Boisar police station traced the culprits through technical surveillance to Kelwe which happened to be the residence of one of the accused.

The police arrested Swapnil Ramesh Patil (age 28) who was presently working in the establishment and Swapnil Satish Patil who had worked earlier with this concern. The police managed to recover 100% of the stolen goods as the investigation was done immediately after the crime. Both the accused have been remanded in police custody till July 28.

