Mumbai: Police traces gold thieves across three states, finally arrested

The Mumbai police arrested two persons on Wednesday for stealing gold and running away from a factory on the second day of their work in Dahisar area.

According to the police, the complainant who owns a gold jewellery manufacturing factory in Dahisar, employed the two accused persons identified as Arif Shaikh and Salman Shaikh. Two days later, the duo stole and fled with 95 grams of gold.

The police traced the mobile phone of the accused which showed the location of Arif at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The police team reached the location but he was not found, and he had switched off his phone. The new phone number was tracked, it showed the location on the way to Howrah, West Bengal by train. The police then came back to Mumbai and went to Kolkata by flight. At Kharagpur junction, police conducted a search operation in 12 sleeper coaches and 3 AC tire coaches and arrested Arif.

Arif revealed the location of Salman, who was also arrested. Both of them have been remanded in police custody by a court in Mumbai.