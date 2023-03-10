e-Paper Get App
Pune: ATM machine stolen by thieves in Supe

They cut the machine with a gas cutter and the incident was caught on CCTV.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Pune: ATM machine stolen by thieves in Supe | File Photo

Money getting stolen from automated teller machines (ATM) is not new, however, in Pune district's Baramati, an ATM machine itself was stolen by thieves in the early hours of Friday, police said.

As per the report by Sakal, the robbers, in a car took the machine with 8.39 Lakh in it. 

The ATM machine was of Indicash. The parts of the machine with the vault were thrown on the Mumbai-Solapur highway after a group of boys saw them hiding the machine. They cut the machine with a gas cutter and the incident was caught on CCTV. The police are investigating the matter with the help of the footage. 

Last year in Mumbai, three men stole cash worth ₹77.18 lahks from an ATM vending centre in Goregaon (E), and then set the machine ablaze to erase traces. After the fire brigade doused the fire, they found that the cash vaults were locked. However, after opening them, it was found that the money was stolen. 

article-image
