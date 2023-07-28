Palghar: Two Missing Person's Dead-Bodies Found In Dahanu | Representative image

Palghar: The lifeless body of a fisherman who had drowned at sea was discovered on the coast on July 27. Two fishermen had embarked on a fishing trip in a non-mechanised small boat at the Dahanu coast when it capsized due to high waves.

Boat overturns

Prakash Patil (age 32) and Bhupendra Ambhire (age 36) were fishing on July 26, a short distance from the shore of the Dahanu coast at 10:30 am, when their small boat overturned in the sea. Prakash managed to swim to the shore, but Bhupendra got entangled in the fishing nets, and his lifeless body was recovered on the coast on July 27.

There is a fishing ban in place for mechanised boats from June 1 to July 31. Despite this, the impoverished fishermen risk their daily livelihood by using non-mechanised boats for short-distance fishing. The hand-to-mouth economic circumstances of fisherfolk force them to take such risks.

Another dead body found

Meanwhile, another dead body of a person was found on the banks of the flooded Vagarje River in Vikramgad Taluka which was later identified as one missing Vijay Patkar of Musalpada, Vikramgad. Vijay had been for work at Kasa in Dahanu taluka on July 27. While returning from work, he was suspected to have slipped in the flooded River water. His dead body was found on the banks of the river on Friday when the water levels came down.

