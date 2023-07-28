Maharashtra: Villagers In Palghar Jump Into Floodwaters To Save Students From Drowning (WATCH)

Twitter

In a heroic incident, villagers from Maharashtra’s Palghar saved the lives of two students who were on their way back home from school on Thursday evening.

As per reports, on seeing two students struggling to get out of the gushing floodwaters, a few men, risking their own lives, jumped into the river and successfully brought the children to safety. Due to incessant rains, many villages in the Palghar district have been inundated, bringing the normal life to a standstill.

In the video of the incident posted on Twitter, the villagers can be seen jumping into the river and taking school children out of danger.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

NDRF teams deployed across the state to carry out relief and rescue operations

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow alert' in Mumbai for Friday (July 28), stating that the situation will be much worse in Thane and Palghar, where schools and colleges will continue to remain shut due to the heavy rains. As many as 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in various districts of Maharashtra in view of heavy rainfall in the state.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)