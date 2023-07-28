Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Water-Logging In Several Parts Of Wadala, Report Of Water-Stock In 7 Lakes Out

Modak Sagar Lake overflows, water-levels in city lakes improve, shows BMC list
The water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, has improved post the heavy rains in city on Thursday.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall in city and suburbs with gusty winds
Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h are very likely, said BMC.
Water-logging in several parts of Wadala
Mumbai was pounded with heavy rains on Thursday and several areas in the city faced water-logging issues. Wadala witnessed water-logging issues in several parts as heavy rains lashed the city.
Navi Mumbai starts to receive heavy rainfall on Friday morning.
Central Railway Tweets, "Trains Are Running"
The Central Railway tweeted and informed that trains on all its four routes were running. Check the update below.
Borivali-Churchgate local train halted between Marine Lines-Churchgate station due to technical glitch
Borivali-Churchgate local train stopped and halted between Marine Lines-Churchgate station due to technical glitch. Tired of waiting and getting late for work, people got off the local and started walking on the tracks.
Schools Closed In Thane & Palghar On Friday, Water-Logging In Several Areas Cause Trouble To Commuters
Torrential rain lashed Mumbai on Thursday leading to water logging in low-lying areas and resulting in slow movement of vehicles in many parts of Mumbai. Areas such as Churchgate and Marine Lines in SoBo, which usually do not experience flooding, were also waterlogged. The downpour affected train and bus services.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had declared a red alert in Mumbai for Thursday, following which the authorities declared a holiday for all schools. Thus, the crowd on the streets, as well as at bus stops and railway stations was less than usual, especially with many people preferring to work from home. However, those who had to venture out faced traffic jams and water logging.
There was water logging at Andheri Subway, Sion Gandhi Market, King Circle, Chembur Shell Colony, Dadar TT, Parel, Matunga Highway, Byculla, Dockyard, Trombay Freeway, Poinsor Subway, Kalbadevi, Oshiwara, Magathane, Ghatkopar, Andheri DN Nagar, Govandi, Mankhurd, Dharavi, Mahim, Bhandup, Malad, Goregaon, and the Kandivali Bandra area.
Chaos in the city's transport services, with disruptions in local train services and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus operations.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)