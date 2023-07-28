Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Water-Logging In Several Parts Of Wadala, Report Of Water-Stock In 7 Lakes Out

Schools Closed In Thane & Palghar On Friday, Water-Logging In Several Areas Cause Trouble To Commuters

Torrential rain lashed Mumbai on Thursday leading to water logging in low-lying areas and resulting in slow movement of vehicles in many parts of Mumbai. Areas such as Churchgate and Marine Lines in SoBo, which usually do not experience flooding, were also waterlogged. The downpour affected train and bus services.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had declared a red alert in Mumbai for Thursday, following which the authorities declared a holiday for all schools. Thus, the crowd on the streets, as well as at bus stops and railway stations was less than usual, especially with many people preferring to work from home. However, those who had to venture out faced traffic jams and water logging.

There was water logging at Andheri Subway, Sion Gandhi Market, King Circle, Chembur Shell Colony, Dadar TT, Parel, Matunga Highway, Byculla, Dockyard, Trombay Freeway, Poinsor Subway, Kalbadevi, Oshiwara, Magathane, Ghatkopar, Andheri DN Nagar, Govandi, Mankhurd, Dharavi, Mahim, Bhandup, Malad, Goregaon, and the Kandivali Bandra area.

Chaos in the city's transport services, with disruptions in local train services and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus operations.

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Thane due to continuous heavy rainfall



Holiday declared for all the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Thane district on 28th July, in view of the heavy rainfall alert.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/CRmJrffCpa — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023