 Thane: 19-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Dam At Owala, Body Recovered By RDMC As Visual Surfaces
Thane: 19-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Dam At Owala, Body Recovered By RDMC As Visual Surfaces

The regional disaster management cell searched him on Wednesday after the incident but due to dark in night and heavy rains the search operation was called off.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Thane: A 19-year-old man drowned at a dam in Pankhanda village at Owala in Thane on Wednesday, at around 6:45 pm. The regional disaster management cell searched for him on Wednesday but due to fading light and heavy rains, the search operation was called off and on Thursday again the search operation started at 8:30 am and his body was found at 2:30 pm, said an official from the RDMC,Thane.

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC Chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room at around 10 pm on July 26 about a 19-year-old man who had fallen at a dam at Pankhanda village in Owala in Thane. The man identified as Chirag Joshi, a resident of Om Sai Tower at Parsik Nagar in Kalwa went with his friends into the dam for a swim, he stayed out but he slipped and fell into the water and was drowned. Soon after receiving the information the disaster management cell team with one pick-up vehicle, Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) with one bus and fire brigade personnel with one rescue vehicle and police personnel from Kasarvadavali police station were present at the incident spot. Also former corporator Siddhart Owlekar was present. "

Tadvi further added, "The search for the man drowned in the water started and it went approximately for 3-hours at this place, but the search was stopped on Wednesday night as it was not possible to carry out the search in the darkness of the night.The search operation resumed on Thursday at around 8:30 am and the body of Chirag was found at around 2:30 pm. We handed over the body to Kasarvadavali police personnel."

Rajesh Bobshetty, senior police inspector, Kasarvadavali police station said, "We have sent the body of Chirag to Thane government hospital in the ambulance for postmortem. We are also conducting a probe into the incident and trying to find out how the man fell into the water."

