Madhya Pradesh: Minor Boy Drowns In Farm Pond In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old boy drowned in a ‘dabri’ (farm pond) in Panbihar of Ghatiya. The police handed over the body to relatives after post-mortem on Wednesday morning. Police said that Arun, son of Arjun Bhati of Panbihar, drowned in Dabri.

Arjun said that Arun had come from school at noon on Tuesday. After having food he went out to play. When he did not come home till 4 pm, they started looking for him. They asked neighbours about Arjun but none had any idea about his whereabouts.

Later, someone said that Arun was seen going towards dabri. Arjun rushed to the spot and found Arun’s body floating in dabri. He was taken to the District Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

