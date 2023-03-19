Palghar: Man held for pushing women into prostitution; two rescued | Pixabay

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

On March 15, the Nalasopara unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTC) made the arrest.

"Acting on a tip-off that a man was forcing women into sex racket, the police laid a trap at Range Naka in Nalasopara and arrested him," senior inspector Santosh Chowdhary of the AHTC said.

Two women rescued

Based on the information provided by him, the police conducted a raid at a local mall and rescued two women from the sex racket, he said.

An offence under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered at Valiv police station against the accused, the police official said.

(with PTI inputs)