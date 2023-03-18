Mira-Bhayandar: 17 cheated of ₹68 lakh by shady investment firm

Authum Investment and Infrastructure emerges as highest bidder; set to acquire Reliance Home Finance |

The Navghar police in Bhayandar have registered an offence against four directors of a Mumbai-based investment firm on alleged charges of cheating gullible investors by promising unrealistic returns on their investments.

However, the suspects are yet to be arrested. As of now ,17 people have registered complaints of losses to the tune of ₹68.49 lakh against the directors of Kalkaam Real India Infra Limited, which has offices in Borivali and other parts of the state.

Seminars organised at various places in Mira Road and Bhayandar to lure people

In his complaint to the police, an investor, Yogendra Pandey, said that the company organised seminars at various places in Mira Road and Bhayandar to lure people by explaining benefits of various investment schemes, offering high profits from businesses like real estate and hospitality. Besides, a commission of 10% was offered for enrolling new investors.

The complainants have mentioned that the firm cheated them between 2013 and 2022. They were given certificates and receipts for the investments. However, when the deposits matured, the directors had already brought down the shutters on their offices.

Investors provided with dud cheques

Some of the investors who approached the firm’s offices in Vashi and Belapur in Navi Mumbai were given dud cheques. Both the offices shut their operations after a period of time, leaving investors in a lurch.

Based on the complaints, the police registered an offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, 1999.

It is difficult to ascertain the extent of fraud as only 17 persons have registered complaints till now, the police said. Further investigations are underway, they said.

