Mira Bhayandar: Accountant held from Delhi in fake ED summons case

Mira Bhayandar: The 45-year-old accountant who was arrested by the Kashimira police from New Delhi for his alleged involvement in the fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons case has been remanded to police custody till March 21, after he was produced before the district sessions court, Thane on Friday.

The accused who has been identified as- Krishnakumar Kaushik (45) was apprehended from the Padam Nagar area of New Delhi and brought to Mumbai on Thursday. The fake ED summons were used to scare and extort Rs6.55 crores from local builder-Anand Agarwal and his partners in Bhayandar by three local estate agents.

Trio yet to be arrested

All three had been booked on charges of forgery, criminal conspiracy and defamation by the Kashimira police on 10, March, However, the trio are yet to be arrested. In his compliant registered on 22, January, 2023, Anand Agarwal of Salasar Builders had stated that he was informed by one of the accused that the ED had registered a case against them under the sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and Income Tax Act, 1961 for their involvement in a fraudulent deal with a foreign national to purchase an Enemy Property in Kashimira.

The accused also showed them the copy of the ED summons with an assurance of sorting out the issue with the help of their liaison in the ED office in New Delhi. However, when Agarwal contacted ED officials he learnt that the summons were fake. According to senior police inspector-Sandip Kadam, prima facie investigations revealed that Kaushik played the role of facilitating the forged ED summons to the trio in exchange of Rs. 3.90 lakh.