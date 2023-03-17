 Mira-Bhayandar: Man arrested after 7 years for murder of youth, was running a lab in UP's Kaushambi
The accused Asad Ahmed Siddique, 41, was found to be running a pathology lab in Kaushambi when he was arrested by the police.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
After evading the police dragnet for nearly seven years, a 41-year-old man who was involved in the brutal killing of a youth in Mira Road was finally arrested by the crime branch unit (Zone I) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police from Kaushambi near Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused Asad Ahmed Siddique, 41, was found to be running a pathology lab in Kaushambi when he was arrested by the police team led by Police Inspector Aviraj Kurhade and API Kailas Tokle. According to the police, the body of Rais Anwar Hussain alias Roshan was recovered from a pavement near the sewage treatment plant in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road on July 9, 2016.

A resident of Mira Road, Hussain was in his mid-20s and worked at a shopping mall. The killing was suspected to be the fallout of a brawl over money during a birthday party in Mira Road.

A case of murder was registered. Investigations revealed the involvement of four people including Asad and his accomplices Sohail Shaikh, Ali Irshad Shaikh alias Naushad and Shahnawaz Ayaz Khan alias Shanu Kalia.

Sohail and Naushad were arrested immediately. Kalia was arrested in 2022. With the arrest of Asad, all four killers have landed behind the bars.

