Mira Road: Drunkard found with ₹200 fake notes, arrested

The Naya Nagar police have arrested a 45-year-old unemployed man from Mira Road who was found to be in possession of four counterfeit currency of ₹200 denomination each on the eve of Holi on Monday night. The police action was initiated after information was received that a drunk man was creating nuisance by drinking on the public road near Maharaja Banquet Hall in the Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road.

A night patrolling team immediately reached the spot and detained the man who identified himself as-Feroze Khan (55)- a resident of Naya Nagar. Upon frisking, Khan was found to be in possession of four currency notes of ₹200 each, which had the same serial number on them. Apart from filing a case for being drunk and for disorderly behaviour, the police also booked Khan under section 489-E of the IPC which deals with making or using documents resembling currency-notes. Investigations were on to ascertain the source of the fake notes, police said.