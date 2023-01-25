Mumbai: Accused arrested with 19 lakh fake currency in Malwani

Representative Image

The Mumbai police on Monday arrested two youths from the Malwani area in Malad for allegedly printing fake Indian currency notes and releasing them in the market. The police arrested one of the suspects based on a tip-off and after his interrogation, they arrested the second accused.

According to the Malwani police, after receiving a tip-off regarding a suspect in Malwani who was distributing fake notes in his possession, the police laid a trap and arrested him on Monday. When the accused was searched, fake currency notes worth Rs.99,500 were found in his possession.

The accused has been identified as Fahil Shaikh, 21 from Malwani and Mehboob Shaikh, 23 from Bhoisar.

Fahil Shaikh was questioned and his mobile phone was screened thoroughly after which he revealed the identity of another person who was involved in the crime with him, Mehboob Shaikh in Bhoisar. The police reached the location and arrested him.

The police seized around 18 lakhs of fake notes in the 2000 and 500 denominations from Mehboob Shaikh. A total of almost 19 lakhs was seized by the police in the case.

A case has been registered against them at Malwani Police Station and the accused are booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 489 (counterfeiting any currency-note).

The seized notes have been sent for investigation and further probe into the incident is underway.

