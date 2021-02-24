Palghar lynching case: SC asks Maharashtra Police to place fresh charge sheet on record

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Maharashtra Police to place on record the second supplementary charge sheet filed in the case related to alleged lynching of three people, including two seers, in Palghar district in April last year.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy was informed by the counsel for the Maharashtra government that a second supplementary charge sheet has been filed in the case. The bench said the fresh charge sheet shall be placed before it on record in two weeks and posted the matter for further hearing thereafter.

On September 7 last year, Maharashtra Police had informed the top court that it has punished "delinquent" policemen for dereliction of duty in the case. The top court on August 6 last year had asked Maharashtra Police to apprise it of the inquiry and action taken against the errant police personnel in the case.

Maharashtra Police had said as many as 18 delinquent police personnel have been awarded varying punishments and some of them have been dismissed from service and some of them have been compulsorily retired. Some delinquent cops have been punished with salary cuts also, it had said, adding that the state's criminal investigation department has so far filed two charge sheets in the alleged lynching case.

On June 11 last year, the top court had sought a response from the state government on two petitions seeking separate probe by the CBI and the NIA into the alleged lynching. The bench was hearing petitions including the one filed by sadhus of 'Shri Panch Dashban Juna Akhara' and relatives of the deceased seers.