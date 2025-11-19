Palghar Jewellery Heist Cracked; 5 Arrested Near Nepal Border, Stolen Gold And Silver Worth ₹3.28 Crore Recovered

Palghar Police cracked a ₹3.72 crore jewellery heist, arresting five Nepal nationals and recovering a major portion of the stolen gold and silver | X - @Palghar_Police

Palghar, Maharashtra, Nov 19: Police have solved the sensational jewellery store burglary in Palghar, where thieves made away with gold, silver and cash worth ₹3.72 crore after breaking into a shop on the night of November 8. A total of five accused have been arrested—one from Surat and four from the India–Nepal border at Gauriphanta.

According to investigators, the arrested men are all Nepal nationals who had been working as watchmen at different locations in Palghar while secretly planning the burglary. Police have recovered stolen goods worth ₹3.28 crore from their possession, including gold, silver and cash.

How the Burglary Was Executed

The heist took place at Nakoda Jewellery, owned by Piyush Dinesh Jain (25), located in Ashoka Shopping Centre, Palghar (East). Jain closed his shop at 8 p.m. on November 8. When he returned the next morning around 9 a.m., he noticed the shutter of the adjacent shop—Janhvi Fashion—was broken.

Inside his own store, he found a large hole in the wall connecting the two shops, the entire place ransacked, and the safe cut open using a gas cutter. The thieves had escaped with 5.420 kg of gold, 40 kg of silver, and ₹20 lakh in cash.

Police investigation revealed that the burglars had first broken into Janhvi Fashion, then created an opening in the wall to access the jewellery shop.

CCTV Clue Leads Police to Nepal Border

Under the guidance of Palghar SP Yatish Deshmukh and Additional SP Vinayak Narale, multiple teams were formed. CCTV footage showed the building’s watchman assisting several men during the night of the incident, raising suspicion.

Acting on technical intelligence, one police team tracked the suspects to the Indo–Nepal border at Gauriphanta, where four accused—Deepak Nar Bahadur Singh, Bhuvan Singh Jawan Singh Chelavune, Jeevan Kumar Rambahadur Tharu, and Khemraj Kulpati Devkota—were arrested in a trap laid by the police.

Another accused, Arjun Dam Bahadur Soni, was arrested from Surat.

Major Recovery Made

From the arrested accused, police recovered 2,255.68 grams of gold, 41.420 kg of silver and ₹4.94 lakh in cash. The total recovery stands at ₹3.28 crore.

Police said four more suspects are still absconding, and efforts to trace and arrest them are underway.

