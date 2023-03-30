Palghar: Health department progresses to 5th position in national health programs evaluation

File Photo

Palghar District Health department has moved up from 31st rank in the state to fifth rank in a short span of three months in the evaluation of the health indices fixed for determining the ranking of various national health programmes. Palghar district has also topped the state in the leprosy eradication program.

The ranking of state-level District Health Officers, District Civil Surgeons, and Medical Health Officers in the municipal sector is decided on the criteria of successful implementation of various national programmes, maternity and child care, a survey of patients, eradication of tuberculosis, ambience and cleanliness of health institutions, streamlining of administrative matters related to health and welfare centres is also considered.

DHO condusted rigorous study of factors leading the backwardness

Palghar district, which has been lagging for many years, was ranked 29th in Nov 2022 and 31st in Dec 2022. The District Health Officer (DHO) conducted a rigorous study of the factors that led to the backwardness in the assessment system and entrusted his subordinates with personal responsibility in the weaker sections. The district health department made drastic changes in administrative matters in the past three months and had organised vasectomy surgery camps and other health programs which had earlier resulted in a drop in scores.

District Health Officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi has assured to strive to maintain continuity in this field of health service and try to improve Palghar district's rating. District Tops in the leprosy eradication programme.

Palghar first in detecting Leprosy cases

Palghar district stood first in the state for detecting leprosy patients and treating them on time, avoiding physical disability to the patients and preventive treatment of persons in contact with leprosy patients in an effective manner. District Assistant Director of Leprosy Eradication Dr Sandeep Gadekar and Leprosy Control Medical Officer Dr Yogesh Suralkar have implemented the awareness program in the palghar which resulted in the district coming first in the annual assessment.