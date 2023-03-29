Palghar: Health depart comes under fire after video of male nurse treating girl child without doctor goes viral | File Photo

With few deaths due to malnutrition and other basic lapses in infant care, a new incident of a male nurse trying to treat a girl child without a doctor's consultation first has come to the light.

When the video of the incident went viral, the Zilla Parishad (ZP) started the procedure to end the contractual services of the nurse.

A girl child with issues related to respiration had been admitted to Udhava Primary Health Centre (PHC) on March 26. The male nurse tried to give treatment to the patient without being examined by the Doctor at the PHC. The father of the patient managed to record this and then circulated this on social media.

Palghar Health department in poor condition

The ZP authorities took cognizance of the said lapses in the code of conduct of the male nurse. When the employee was medically examined, he was found to have consumed liquor. The ZP administration has started the procedure to end the services of this employee.

This incident has again highlighted the poor condition of health facilities in the Palghar district. The tribal and the poor rely on the medical facilities provided by the state government. The condition of health services provided by the department remains serious.