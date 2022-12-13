Palghar: Zilla Parishad school teachers barred from using mobiles at work

Palghar: The newly elected zilla parishad (ZP) president Mr Prakash Nikam has ordered all teachers at ZP school to not use their cell phones during class. However, most of the ZP schools are remotely located with no administrative staff and the teachers are finding it difficult to execute the order.

The order barring the use of cell phones between 10.30am-5pm (teaching hours) was issued in the fourth week of Nov, a few days after Mr Nikam took charge. While so far the teachers have only protested verbally, two major teachers' associations are now planning to raise a formal objection against the order. According to an office-bearer of a teachers association, the rural development department had permitted the use of cell phones by ZP primary school teachers and this is the first case in the entire state where such a ban has been imposed.

The district president of the Primary Teachers Shikshak Sena, Mr Manesh Patil said the teachers have been using their cell phones as teaching aids in schools. “Post-Covid, students cited examples which are out of textbooks. Also, communication with the district and taluka education level office is done primarily on social media. Information regarding the 'midday meals' is also uploaded online daily, which is accessed on their phones. There are no administrative staff in small ZP schools and the teachers have to communicate with their superiors using their phones,” he said, adding that working without cell phones would be taxing for the teachers.