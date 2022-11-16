Palghar: Zilla Parishad president, vice president elected unopposed

Palghar Zilla Parishad |

Palghar: The Zilla Parishad president Prakash Nikam and Vice president Pankaj Kore have successfully retained their posts as the Eknath Shinde led Blasahebanchi Shivsena and BJP have managed to win Zilla Parishad President seat.

After a tense pre-election atmpsphere, with an attempt to poach a few ZP members and police complaints lodged in that matter; both the posts were elected unopposed.

The ZP members of Blasahebanchi Shivsena and BJP came to Zilla Parishad office amidst tight security to fill the nominations for the post of President and Vice President.

During the elections, Minister Ravindra Chavhan and former MLA Ravindra Phatak, MLA Shrinivas Vanga, MP Rajendra Gavit and District Office bearers of district Blasahebanchi Shivsena and BJP were present.

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi extends their support to the alliance

The ZP members from both sides had assembled in a resort in Manor from where they proceeded to the ZP office. Bahujan Vikas Aghadi had also extended their support to this alliance.

Prakash Nikam and Pankaj Kore filled the nominations for the post of President and Vice President respectively. After the due election process, both of them were declared elected unopposed.

Though ZP Members of NCP were in ZP Office but they refrained from getting involved in the election process. ZP members of CPM, BVA and the independents were present today.

Prakash Nikam in politics for 22 years

Prakash Nikam, a resident of Mokhada taluka had won ZP elections from Tarapur (37) ZP Seat from Palghar Taluka. Prakash Nikam was elected a Mokhada grampanchayat member in 2000, a Mokhada Panchayat Samiti member in 2002 and 2010, Panchayat Samiti Chairman in 2005 and 2012.

He was also elected to Zilla Parishad in 2014 and 2019. His wife Sarika Nikam is also a ZP member. She was earlier a chairman of Mokhda Panchayat Samiti. Prakash Nikam was one of the first elected representatives from Shivsena to switch over to the Eknath Shinde group.

Pankaj Kore lucky

Pankaj Dinesh Kore won the bye-elections held on October 5 from Vanai (18) ZP seat. After cancellation of the OBC reservation, the seat was vacant, as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court. In a closely fought election, Pankaj Kore had defeated Rohit Gavit, son of sitting MP Rajendra Gavit. Pankaj Kore got the key post after he won the bye-elections in one year.

NCP abstains from Vote

Zilla Parishad candidates belonging to NCP were given a whip to abstain from voting in the ZP President and Vice President election. This was in context to recent developments in the state as regards complaints against MLA Jitendra Aawhad.

MLA Sunil Bhusara and NCP Palghar District President spoke to FPJ and said that NCP and the MVA alliance had no numbers to stake a claim for the post of president and vice president. But few of the NCP ZP members were enthusiastic to go for the election as it would have been a self-assessment for them.

Palghar taluka gets consecutive ZP Presidents

Palghar Taluka has got consecutive ZP Presidents. The outgoing President was Vaidehi Wadhan and the incoming president Prakash Nikam both are elected representatives of Palghar Taluka.