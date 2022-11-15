Palghar: Ahead of ZP polls, member from Eknath Shinde-led faction alleges kidnapping attempt; files FIR

Palghar Zilla Parishad |

Palghar: In a new twist during the contest for the posts of president and vice president of Zilla Parishad Palghar, a member has complained of an attempt at kidnapping on Tuesday. The political calculations of both these elections have changed after the transformations in the state's political scenario.

A ZP member from Eknath Shinde-led faction, Mangesh Dayanand Bhoir, has lodged an FIR at the New Panvel Police Station alleging an attempt of kidnapping him. He complained that ZP members Jayandra Dubla, Arun Thakre, Amey Patil, son of ZP member Vinaya Patil, and district president of Shivesena UBT Pankaj Deshmukh allegedly kidnapped him on the 8th of November.

In his complaint, Mangesh Bhoir stated he escaped the kidnapper's trap and reached home. The kidnappers offered him money in exchange for voting for Shiv Sena candidate Uddhav Thackrey.Sections 143, 149, 342 and 392 of the IPC, as well as Section 3(1)(1)(A) of the Atrocity Act, have been applied to the accused.

The elections for ZP President and Vice President on Nov 16

The ZP President and Vice President elections are scheduled on November 16. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was in power for the first 2.5 years. Based on it, members of Shivsena and the NCP had formed an alliance and were holding the key post of Zillha Parishad. After the division in Shivsena, the Eknath Shinde faction is in action in the Parishad and claiming the support of a majority of Shivsena members.

Zillha Parishad Palghar has a strength of 57 members, and the figure required for the majority is 29. The post of president is reserved for scheduled tribe candidates. Shivsena had the most members in the current parishad with 20 members, followed by the NCP with 13, the BJP with 12, the CPM with 6, the BVA with 4, the Cong with 1, and the independent with 1.

The Eknath Shinde-led group is in touch with 16 of the 20 members

The Eknath Shinde-led group claimed to be in touch with 16 of the 20 members of Shivsena. To protect the members from other political parties and to avoid horse trading, the Eknath Shinde group has kept its ZP members out of Palghar. This group, along with BJP members, is in a position to win both posts.

The fight for the election is getting tense as legal matters get in the way of election voting. The members of the NCP and other parties are keeping a close watch on the developments.