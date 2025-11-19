Palghar Fraud: 66-Year-Old Nalasopara Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹12.5 Lakh In Flat Deal; Builder Booked

A 66-year-old Nalasopara resident alleges a builder cheated him of ₹12.5 lakh in a flat purchase; police register a case and launch a search for the accused | Pixabay

Palghar, Maharashtra, Nov 19: A 66-year-old retired resident of Nalasopara has filed a police complaint alleging that a local builder cheated him of ₹12.5 lakh under the pretext of selling him a flat. The Nalasopara Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

Builder Promised Flat for ₹12.9 Lakh

According to the complaint lodged by Kashinath Bhiku Ganekar, resident of Rudra Apartment, Nalasopara East, the accused — identified as Manish Singh, 42, a construction businessman from Moregaon, Nalasopara East — promised to sell him a flat for ₹12.9 lakh.

Payments Made Over Several Years

The complainant stated that between 2014 and the present, he paid a total of ₹12.5 lakh to the accused, both in cash and through online transfers. Despite receiving the full amount, the accused allegedly neither completed the flat registration nor returned the money.

Police Say Case Amounts to Cheating and Breach of Trust

Police said the act amounts to criminal breach of trust and cheating, causing serious financial loss to the elderly complainant.

Case Registered Under BNS Sections 318(4) and 316(2)

Based on Ganekar’s complaint, Nalasopara Police have registered an offence under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against accused Singh.

Accused Still at Large

Police confirmed that the accused has not been arrested yet and efforts are underway to trace him.

