Palghar fishermen advised to not venture into sea

Palghar: Fishermen in Palghar have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next few days as a cyclonic storm is expected to reach the coast of Maharashtra by June 4, District Collector Kailas Shinde said on Monday. Addressing a press conference here, Shinde quoted the advisory of the Indian Meteorological Department and asked fishing boats out at sea return to the shore immediately. He said people could contact the district control room on 02525-297474 and 02525-252020 as well as district disaster management officer Vivekananda Kadam on 8329439902 in case of any emergency.