Palghar: First CNG filling station becomes operational

The first compressed natural gas (CNG) filling station got operational in Palghar on Tuesday. Over 1000 vehicles including autos and taxis filled the gas from this station on its first day.

The gas supply to industries started a few years back in Boisar by Gujarat Gas Limited. The station opted for independently supplying gas to the newly started filling stations with 400kg capacity. Palghar has about 500 taxis and 800 autos fitted with CNG kits.