 Palghar: First CNG filling station becomes operational
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: First CNG filling station becomes operational

Palghar: First CNG filling station becomes operational

Palghar has about 500 taxis and 800 autos fitted with CNG kits.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
article-image

The first compressed natural gas (CNG) filling station got operational in Palghar on Tuesday. Over 1000 vehicles including autos and taxis filled the gas from this station on its first day. 

The gas supply to industries started a few years back in Boisar by Gujarat Gas Limited. The station opted for independently supplying gas to the newly started filling stations with 400kg capacity. Palghar has about 500 taxis and 800 autos fitted with CNG kits.

Read Also
Mumbai: 11 years on, Kandivali home buyer to get refund or Palghar flat
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad organises free screening of Marathi film 'Maharashtra Shahir', demands...

Thane: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad organises free screening of Marathi film 'Maharashtra Shahir', demands...

Mumbai: City hotels launch very own food delivery platform, Waayu

Mumbai: City hotels launch very own food delivery platform, Waayu

Mumbai: Power outage hits Western Suburbs; Khar, Santacruz and Bandra face blackout

Mumbai: Power outage hits Western Suburbs; Khar, Santacruz and Bandra face blackout

Mumbai: MahaRERA to intensify scrutiny of housing projects, says chairman Ajoy Mehta

Mumbai: MahaRERA to intensify scrutiny of housing projects, says chairman Ajoy Mehta

Mumbai Crime: Gang selling fake iPhones busted, 3 held

Mumbai Crime: Gang selling fake iPhones busted, 3 held