Palghar Eco Park Foundation Stone Laid, Ambitious ₹134-Crore Project To Create Major Green Lung And Urban Nature Hub

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a major boost to Palghar’s urban landscape and environmental conservation efforts, the foundation stone of the ambitious Palghar Eco Park project was laid recently in a ceremonial function. The groundbreaking was performed virtually from Nagpur by Maharashtra’s Forest Minister and Palghar District Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik.

Senior Forest Officials Attend Ceremonial Event

The event was attended by senior forest department officials, including M. Srinivasa Rao, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), N. R. Praveen, Chief Conservator of Forests (Thane), and Niranjan Diwakar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Dahanu), along with other senior officers.

Commending the initiative, Naik said the Eco Park would serve as a dedicated recreational space for the citizens of Palghar, offering them an opportunity to connect with nature. He expressed confidence that the project would function as the city’s green lungs, contributing significantly to environmental balance amid rapid urbanisation.

Project Location, Cost and Implementation Timeline

The project, being developed by the Dahanu Forest Division, is located in Forest Compartment No. 131, opposite the Palghar District Collectorate. Spread across 99 hectares, the project is estimated to cost around ₹134 crore and will be implemented in three phases over a period of three years, from 2025–26 to 2027–28.

The primary objective of the Palghar Eco Park is to preserve ecological balance in the fast-growing city while providing residents with a natural retreat in the heart of the urban area.

Health, Recreation and Nature Education Facilities Planned

More than just a park, the Eco Park is envisioned as a comprehensive health, recreation and nature education hub. Planned facilities include jogging and walking tracks to promote physical fitness, a Miyawaki dense forest to enhance green cover in a limited area, and a dedicated yoga and meditation zone aimed at mental well-being.

In addition, the park will feature a bambusetum showcasing diverse bamboo species, sections highlighting local flora and fauna, and specially designed zones depicting local tribal culture, offering visitors an immersive educational experience.

Once completed, the Palghar Eco Park is expected to strengthen the bond between citizens and nature, foster environmental awareness, and significantly enhance the city’s ecological profile. The forest department aims to make the project fully operational within the next three years.

