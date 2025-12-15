 Bhiwandi News: Narpoli Police Seize ₹2.30 Crore Worth Of Illegal Hazardous Chemicals From 6 Godowns In Val Dapoda Area; Trader Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBhiwandi News: Narpoli Police Seize ₹2.30 Crore Worth Of Illegal Hazardous Chemicals From 6 Godowns In Val Dapoda Area; Trader Booked

Bhiwandi News: Narpoli Police Seize ₹2.30 Crore Worth Of Illegal Hazardous Chemicals From 6 Godowns In Val Dapoda Area; Trader Booked

Narpoli Police raided six godowns in Bhiwandi’s Val Dapoda area and seized hazardous, highly inflammable chemicals worth over ₹2.30 crore that were allegedly stored illegally without licences or safety clearance. A Mulund-based trader has been booked, and police are probing the source and intended use of the chemicals amid concerns over serious risks to public safety and the environment.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Illegal chemical stock seized during a Narpoli Police raid at godowns in Bhiwandi’s Val Dapoda area, raising alarm over safety violations | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Dec 15: In a major crackdown on illegal storage of hazardous substances, the Narpoli Police raided six godowns at Arihant Compound in Val Dapoda and seized highly flammable chemical material worth over ₹2.30 crore.

The chemicals were allegedly stored without any mandatory licence or safety clearance, posing a serious threat to human life, animals, and the environment.

Raid Conducted After Tip-Off

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted the raid on November 14 at around 1.30 pm at the premises of Orange Goods Storage and Transits Company. During the inspection, officers found a massive stock of dangerous and highly inflammable chemicals stored illegally across six godowns.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi News: Narpoli Police Seize ₹2.30 Crore Worth Of Illegal Hazardous Chemicals From 6 Godowns In Val Dapoda Area; Trader Booked
Bhiwandi News: Narpoli Police Seize ₹2.30 Crore Worth Of Illegal Hazardous Chemicals From 6 Godowns In Val Dapoda Area; Trader Booked
Kolkata Messi Event: Police Arrest 2 More, Summon Officials Over Salt Lake Stadium Vandalism
Kolkata Messi Event: Police Arrest 2 More, Summon Officials Over Salt Lake Stadium Vandalism
Lionel Messi Completely Ignores Ashneer Grover Waiting In Queue To Meet Him During GOAT India Tour | VIDEO Viral
Lionel Messi Completely Ignores Ashneer Grover Waiting In Queue To Meet Him During GOAT India Tour | VIDEO Viral
Panvel RTO Announces New Four-Wheeler Registration Series, Opens Bidding For Preferred Vehicle Numbers
Panvel RTO Announces New Four-Wheeler Registration Series, Opens Bidding For Preferred Vehicle Numbers

Mulund-Based Trader Booked

Following the seizure, the police registered a case against Mulund-based trader Mihir Gudhka, accusing him of unlawfully storing hazardous chemicals for personal financial gain without obtaining permission from the concerned departments..

Serious Risk To Life And Environment

According to police officials, the accused was fully aware that the storage of such volatile chemical substances without proper licences and safety measures could result in severe harm, including loss of human and animal lives, injuries, property damage, and environmental degradation.

Despite this knowledge, the chemicals were allegedly stored in a negligent and unlawful manner, without implementing any safety protocols or corrective measures.

Massive Quantity Of Chemicals Seized

During the raid, the police seized chemicals stored in six tanks, 217 barrels, 641 iron and plastic drums, 2,632 bags, 168 boxes, and 16 different containers, collectively valued at ₹2,30,81,070. The scale of the seizure has raised serious concerns over safety compliance in the industrial godown belt of Bhiwandi.

Probe On Source And Wider Nexus

The case was registered on the complaint of Police Naik Mahadev Shinde, and further investigation is underway to determine the source of the chemicals, their intended use, and whether other individuals or agencies were involved in the illegal operation.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Assaulted Over Parking Dispute, Dog Barking In Goregaon...
article-image

Police Warn Of Strict Action

Police officials have stated that strict action will be taken against those found violating safety norms, especially in cases involving hazardous and inflammable substances that endanger public safety.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhiwandi News: Narpoli Police Seize ₹2.30 Crore Worth Of Illegal Hazardous Chemicals From 6...

Bhiwandi News: Narpoli Police Seize ₹2.30 Crore Worth Of Illegal Hazardous Chemicals From 6...

Panvel RTO Announces New Four-Wheeler Registration Series, Opens Bidding For Preferred Vehicle...

Panvel RTO Announces New Four-Wheeler Registration Series, Opens Bidding For Preferred Vehicle...

Dharavi Cheating Case: 2 Sisters Booked For Duping 11 Investors Of ₹47 Lakh In Fake Garment...

Dharavi Cheating Case: 2 Sisters Booked For Duping 11 Investors Of ₹47 Lakh In Fake Garment...

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission...

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission...

Maharashtra: Former MLA Sandeep Naik Holds Jansamvad In Belapur, Hears Public Grievances On Health,...

Maharashtra: Former MLA Sandeep Naik Holds Jansamvad In Belapur, Hears Public Grievances On Health,...