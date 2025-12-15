Bhiwandi News: Narpoli Police Seize ₹2.30 Crore Worth Of Illegal Hazardous Chemicals From 6 Godowns In Val Dapoda Area; Trader Booked

Illegal chemical stock seized during a Narpoli Police raid at godowns in Bhiwandi’s Val Dapoda area, raising alarm over safety violations | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Dec 15: In a major crackdown on illegal storage of hazardous substances, the Narpoli Police raided six godowns at Arihant Compound in Val Dapoda and seized highly flammable chemical material worth over ₹2.30 crore.

The chemicals were allegedly stored without any mandatory licence or safety clearance, posing a serious threat to human life, animals, and the environment.

Raid Conducted After Tip-Off

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted the raid on November 14 at around 1.30 pm at the premises of Orange Goods Storage and Transits Company. During the inspection, officers found a massive stock of dangerous and highly inflammable chemicals stored illegally across six godowns.

Mulund-Based Trader Booked

Following the seizure, the police registered a case against Mulund-based trader Mihir Gudhka, accusing him of unlawfully storing hazardous chemicals for personal financial gain without obtaining permission from the concerned departments..

Serious Risk To Life And Environment

According to police officials, the accused was fully aware that the storage of such volatile chemical substances without proper licences and safety measures could result in severe harm, including loss of human and animal lives, injuries, property damage, and environmental degradation.

Despite this knowledge, the chemicals were allegedly stored in a negligent and unlawful manner, without implementing any safety protocols or corrective measures.

Massive Quantity Of Chemicals Seized

During the raid, the police seized chemicals stored in six tanks, 217 barrels, 641 iron and plastic drums, 2,632 bags, 168 boxes, and 16 different containers, collectively valued at ₹2,30,81,070. The scale of the seizure has raised serious concerns over safety compliance in the industrial godown belt of Bhiwandi.

Probe On Source And Wider Nexus

The case was registered on the complaint of Police Naik Mahadev Shinde, and further investigation is underway to determine the source of the chemicals, their intended use, and whether other individuals or agencies were involved in the illegal operation.

Police Warn Of Strict Action

Police officials have stated that strict action will be taken against those found violating safety norms, especially in cases involving hazardous and inflammable substances that endanger public safety.

