 Palghar Crime News: Mother Allegedly Kills 7-Year-Old Son After He Asked For Chicken In Dhansar Village
Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 03:05 AM IST
Crime (Representational Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a horrifying incident at Ghodila Complex, Dhansar village, a mother allegedly killed her 7-year-old son after a heated dispute over dinner. According to police, the child had asked for chicken, which reportedly enraged the mother, prompting her to beat him severely with a rolling pin.

Child Dies at Home

The boy sustained serious injuries to his head and body. Shockingly, the mother did not take him to a hospital, and he died at home late at night.

Police Arrest Mother

Neighbors alerted the authorities after noticing the child in distress. Officers arrested the woman immediately and seized the rolling pin used in the attack. During questioning, she allegedly admitted to the assault. The exact cause of death will be confirmed by the post-mortem report.

Family Circumstances and Investigation

The woman lived separately from her husband with her two children and sisters. The deceased boy’s 10-year-old sister, reportedly traumatized, has been placed in a safe home. Officials say family tension and mental stress may have contributed. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

