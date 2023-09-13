Maharashtra Crime: Man Drowns Girlfriend To Death In Bucket, Dumps Body In Valsad Creek With Wife's Help; Couple Arrested | X account - @Delhiite_

Palghar: A 43-year-old married man employed in the film industry, identified as Manohar Shukla, allegedly murdered his girlfriend after she refused to withdraw a rape complaint against him. The horrifying episode occurred in Palghar district's Naigaon.

Manohar Shukla was arrested at his Evershine residence in Vasai on Tuesday. His wife, Poornima, was also taken into custody. The details surrounding the crime are disturbing.

Details On The Crime

In a chilling turn of events, it is alleged that Shukla and his wife Poornima helped conceal the crime. They reportedly placed the victim's body in a suitcase, embarked on a journey spanning over 150 kilometres on a scooter, and ultimately disposed of the body near a creek in Valsad, Gujarat. To avoid arousing suspicion, they took their two-year-old daughter along with them during this macabre journey.

The incident took place between August 9 and 12, with the victim, a 28-year-old makeup artist, meeting a tragic end. Her lifeless body was found packed near a creek in Valsad, Gujarat.

Investigation Unfolds Crime

Initially, the Valsad police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and proceeded to cremate the victim's body, as no one came forward to claim it. However, the circumstances surrounding her death raised suspicions.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the victim had drowned before her body was concealed in the suitcase. Manohar Shukla, a resident of Vasai City, was then arrested in connection with the crime.

Background And Relationship

The victim and the accused, Manohar Shukla, had been neighbours in Vasai in 2013. They got into a relationship a year later, and despite Shukla's marriage to Poornima in 2018, he continued his relationship with the victim. In early 2019, when Poornima discovered the affair, a confrontation occurred.

The victim's family had reported her as missing on August 14, prompting a police investigation. An FIR was registered on Monday under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of the offense) following a complaint by the victim's sister.

Ongoing Investigation

An abetment to suicide case has also been lodged against Manohar Shukla at another police station within the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police limits. The role of Shukla's wife in the crime is under investigation, and further details are expected to emerge.

