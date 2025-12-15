Palghar Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests Absconding Accused After 5 Years In 2020 Attempt To Murder Case In Nalasopara

Five-Year-Old Attempt to Murder Case Cracked; Absconding Accused Arrested | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 15: The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch under the Mira-Bhayander–Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has arrested an absconding accused involved in a serious attempt to murder case registered in 2020.

Background of the Case

The case relates to a violent incident reported at Waliv Police Station in May 2020. A minor dispute allegedly arose after an Innova car was stopped, which later escalated into a brutal assault.

Details of the Assault

According to police, the prime accused, Akash Harilal Yadav (31), attacked Salim Babumiya Sardar and Ajay Tiwari using iron rods and wooden sticks, causing severe head injuries.

The complainant, Miraj Bajrang Singh (26), was also allegedly assaulted by Yadav and his mother, who struck him on the head and left hand, beat him with fists and kicks, and issued death threats.

Case Registration

Based on the complaint, Waliv Police registered a case on May 22, 2020, under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341, 324, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Accused Absconding for Five Years

Soon after the crime, the main accused, Yadav, went into hiding and managed to evade arrest for nearly five years. Due to the seriousness of the offence, senior police officials directed the Crime Branch to trace and arrest the absconding accused.

Crime Branch Operation

Under the leadership of Police Inspector Rahul Rakh, the Anti-Extortion Cell formed a special team and carried out a detailed and technical investigation.

Acting on specific intelligence, the team successfully traced and apprehended Akash Harilal Yadav (31) from the Bilalpada–Dhanivbaug area of Nalasopara East.

Further Legal Action

The arrested accused has been taken into custody and handed over to Waliv Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

