Palghar: Car Driver's Mysterious Death During Nashik Trip Spurs Investigation; Two Held

Palghar: Two of the three accused have been arrested in the murder case of a car driver who was driving a rented car to Nashik by Palghar police and also managed to acquire the stolen car.

Three unknown persons were travelling to Nasik in a rented car on Aug 12, including driver Asif Ghachi from Palghar. The driver's phone was not reachable after 6.30 pm the same evening. Meanwhile, the same car was spotted at multiple toll plazas along Samruddhi Highway, driven by unfamiliar individuals. The car was even spotted passing through Raipur in Chhattisgarh on August 13. Asif’s body was found on Aug 15 in the Morchundi jungles Amboli ghat between Mokhada and Trimbakeshwar, with visible signs of head trauma and rope marks on the neck.

The police arrested one accused and the car from Orrisa with the help of intelligence and brought him to Palghar two days ago. Another accused was nabbed with the help of technical intelligence while he was commuting by railway on Aug 20. This accused is being brought to Palghar. The Palghar Police are optimistic about arresting the third accused and decode the murder case.

