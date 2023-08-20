Palghar Crime: Robbers Loot ₹8.61 Lakh From Out-Of-Order ATM In Maswan

Robbers broke open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a nationalised bank at Masvan in Palghar taluka and looted cash of Rs8.61 lakh approx. The ATM was out of order for the last two and half months and its repair work was going on for a week.

Burglars managed to get inside the ATM of Bank of Baroda in Maswan at 2.20 am on Aug 19. The robbers were seen wearing helmets to avoid their recognition. Three to four suspects were seen in CCTV footage and they broke open the ATM with the help of a gas cutter.

The robbers cut the wires of CC Tv cameras and sprayed black colour on the camera which was inside the ATM. They finished the robbery in 15 minutes. Initially, the bank staff thought that no cash was looted from this ATM. Later an amount of approximately Rs8.61 lakhs is suspected to have been stolen from the ATM. The exact amount is likely to be understood when the bank transactions will start on Aug 21.

Negligence on the part of the Bank

The ATM was out of order for over two and a half months. The bank officials did not bother to remove the cash which was lying in the ATM despite many instances of robbery of ATMs in the last few months. The ATM premises was not locked even after it was non-functional for the last few months. The negligence on the part of the bank officials is said to be one of the reasons for this robbery.

