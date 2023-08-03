Mumbai Crime: Rickshaw Driver Loses Money After ATM Card & PIN Left in Stolen Mobile Phone's Cover | Picture for representation

Mumbai: Keeping his ATM card along with its PIN number in a mobile cover proved costly for a 42-year-old rickshaw driver. The victim's mobile phone had gone missing, but he had not realized that his ATM card and its PIN were also missing, as they were kept together in the mobile cover. Later, the victim discovered that an unknown fraudster had siphoned all the money from his bank account.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Kalyan. On July 06, around 3:30 pm, the victim's mobile phone got lost near Kalyan railway station.

Man approaches police, awaits rude shock

The victim had approached the local police and lodged a complaint about the missing mobile phone. Surprisingly, the victim had forgotten that inside his mobile phone cover, he had kept his ATM card and a piece of paper containing its PIN number. Consequently, he had not visited the bank to block his debit card.

Victim receives call from bank

The victim later had received a phone call on his alternate number from the bank informing him that several transactions had taken place from his bank account. The caller asked if the transactions were being done by the victim. Baffled with this phone call, the victim, who had not done these transactions, approached his bank and checked his account statement. The victim then realised that five transactions total of ₹46500 from his bank account.

The police have lodged a complaint under sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. A police officer said that it was a double whammy for the victim as he first lost his phone and subsequently, ended up losing money from his bank account.

