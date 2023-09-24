Palghar: Bridges On Manor Wada Road In Deplorable Condition; Urgent Intervention Required

Palghar: Bridges on Manor Wada road in damaged state |

The conditions of the two bridges on Manor Wada Road are deplorable, with potholes exceeding even one foot in depth. These potholes pose a significant danger to commuters and have resulted in traffic congestion along this route.

Manor Wada Road serves as a vital thoroughfare for vehicles traveling from Wada, Bhiwandi, Nasik, Kalyan, Sahapur, Kasara, Khodala, and Jawhar to and from Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway. Given its strategic connectivity to various industrial and warehouse establishments, it witnesses heavy usage by cargo vehicles.

Monsoon season worsened condition

Since the onset of the monsoon season, both of the larger bridges spanning two rivers have deteriorated substantially. The bridge over the Pinjal River near Sapane-Pali villages and another over the Daherja River near Karalgaon village have sustained severe damage. Potholes with depths exceeding one foot cause trucks to tip dangerously due to imbalance.

Traffic congestion on these bridges has resulted in travel delays. Moreover, both bridges become especially accident-prone during the night due to the absence of street lighting. Additionally, during rainy conditions, water-filled potholes create deceptive hazards for drivers trying to assess their depth.

The Public Works Department has attempted temporary repairs using cold mix and stone metal. Unfortunately, these repairs have proven insufficient to withstand the ongoing rainfall in the area.

