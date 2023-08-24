 Palghar: Ban On Tankers For 12 Hours In Night To Curtail Unauthorised Transportation In Tarapur MIDC
Palghar: Ban On Tankers For 12 Hours In Night To Curtail Unauthorised Transportation In Tarapur MIDC

To curtail the effluent from the industries, NGT found it appropriate to restrict the intake of water which was supplied by tankers.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: Ban On Tanker For 12 Hours In Night To Curtail Unauthorised Transportation | Representative pic

Palghar: Palghar District Collector has imposed a blanket ban on the movement of tankers in the Tarapur MIDC area from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to curtail unauthorised transportation of hazardous chemical wastes and effluent water till Oct 16.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed an environmental restoration fund of ₹280 crores on polluting industries in Tarapur MIDC in Jan 2022 after Tarapur MIDC was found as the most polluting industrial estate in the country. As per the report it was found that water and various hazardous chemical wastes were found transported by tankers for unauthorised disposal.

To curtail the effluent from the industries NGT found it appropriate to restrict the intake of water which was supplied by tankers. In many cases, unauthorised disposal of hazardous chemical waste was observed especially during the night.

Third tanker ban order in Tarapur MIDC

The order issued by the district collector has stated the deployment of a vigilance team and round-the-clock surveillance of unauthorized tanker movement in the MIDC area by deputing police personnel. This is the third such tanker ban order in Tarapur MIDC.

Stopper gates to ensure unauthorized movement

Tarapur MIDC has three entry and exit points. Strong stopper gates are planned to be installed to check the unauthorized movement and an estimated ₹2.5 lakhs is to be raised through CSR a special team is planned to be deployed for this specific purpose said Balasaheb Patil, SP of Palghar while giving his reaction to this order.

