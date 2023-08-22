 Palghar: 17-Year-Old Hacks Mother To Death Over Texting Someone
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Palghar: 17-Year-Old Hacks Mother To Death Over Texting Someone | Representative Image

Palghar: A 17-year-old boy allegedly axed his mother to death in Palghar district of Maharashtra after seeing her messaging someone from her mobile phone, police said today.

The incident took place late on Sunday night in Parole area of Vasai township, they said.

The boy doubted the character of his mother, Sonali Gogra (35), and the two had frequent quarrels over it, inspector Ashok Kamble from Mandvi police station said.

Boy Allegedly Hit Mother With Axe

While the boy was having dinner on Sunday night, he noticed his mother messaging someone on the mobile phone and got annoyed. He then pulled out an axe and allegedly hit her with it, the official said.

The other family members were not present in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

The severely injured woman was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where doctors declared her brought dead, he said, adding the body was sent for postmortem.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) against the accused, who is yet to be caught, the police said.



