Palghar Car Driver Murder Case: Accused Trio Wanted To Steal Car And Use In Odisha

In the murder case of a rented cab driver, whose body was found dumped in a ghat in Nashik on August 15, more details have surfaced. Two people have been arrested in the case and the police are on the lookout for the third accused.

On August 12, the accused trio allegedly hired a new cab, driven by the victim, Asif Ghachi, under the pretext of fetching their family members from Nashik, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

Later, as Ghachi could not be contacted by his family, his wife lodged a missing report on August 13 and a probe was initiated.

A search was carried out between Palghar and Nashik, especially in the ghat sections from Mokhada to Nashik. Ghachi’s body was found in the bushes in Morchundi (Neelati) ghat with a rope around his neck.

Police held one accused along with the vehicle

Later, two teams of Palghar police reached Kalahandi district of Odisha and one of the accused, Dharmanad Jaal, was arrested from his native village Kokadmal along with the vehicle with the help of local police. With the help of Nagpur police, the Palghar cops nabbed the second accused Seswa Mehar from Nagpur railway station.

“All the accused are aged between 21 and 25 years and they committed the crime to steal the cab and use it in Odisha,” police said, they had been living in Boisar for the past many years.

The accused did not use mobile phones to avoid getting caught. However, the fast tag and the number plates registered at the toll plazas helped the police to locate them.