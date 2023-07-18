Palghar Artists To Paint Warli Art On Rashtrapati Bhavan's Museum Wall

Artists from Dahanu in Palghar district have been honoured to paint the wall of the marble museum of Rastrapati Bhavan in New Delhi through the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) with Warli art paintings. This painting is done by the disciples of Padmashree Jivya Soma Mahse.

A marble museum is being created in Rastrapati Bhavan by IGNCA. A few walls of this museum are planned to be painted with Warli paintings which will display the culture, rituals, daily routine and relationship of tribals with nature.

IGNCA has invited the grandson of the Late Padmashree Jivya Soma Mahse Vijay and his disciples Rajesh Wangad and Shantaram Gorkhana to accomplish this important task. All three artists are residents of Ganjad in Dahanu Taluka. The painting work is likely to finish by the coming weekend.

Inspiration for Palghar Warli painters

The initiative has boosted the morale of Warli painters across Palghar. This has been an opportunity to display the Warli art to the world and this is an honour for tribals that their sentiments are being expressed by internationally acknowledged Warli art painter Madhukar Wadu. Wangad expressed gratitude to his Guru, the relationship with him which has allowed them to accomplish a prestigious task.

Warli Paintings

The Warli paintings of the Late Padmashree Jivya Soma Mahse are exhibited in various art galleries and museums in India as well as in New York, Japan, England, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Canada, Belgium, Switzerland and Dubai.

