Palghar artists paint 456 feet long wall with Warli Painting for G20 beautification in Aurangabad

Picture of the artists from Warli Mahila The Dhavaleri Group with the painted wall. | Pankaj S Raut

456 feet long and about 3200 sq feet Warli wall painting at Aurangabad was drawn by six warli art painters from palghar and is part of a beautification plan to welcome the delegates attending the G20 meeting.

๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ด๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—”๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ

The G20 inception meeting is scheduled at Aurangabad on February 27 and 28. As a part of the beautification of the city Warli painters from โ€˜Warli Mahila The Dhavaleri Groupโ€™ from Palghar district has contributed to the beautification process of Aurangabad.

The group of Warli painters along with 120 local artists have painted the wall from the Central bus stand to Mahavir Chowk in Aurangabad which is the biggest Warli painting in the city.

๐—”๐—ฌ๐—ฆ๐—ฆ ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฑ ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜

Adivasi Yuva Seva Sangh (AYSS) obtained Geographical Indications for Warli Painting. โ€˜Warli Mahila The Dhavaleri Groupโ€™, which is associated with AYSS, had offered their painting service free of cost in the national interest. Accordingly, they were requested to be a part of the beautification process in Aurangabad, which was done on February 17 in merely six hours.

'๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜€ ๐˜„๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€' ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด

The theme of the wall painting was โ€˜Indigenous Women Traditional Rightsโ€™, where the life cycle of Adivasi women from birth to death along with marriage was painted in form of Warli paintings. A group of six renowned Adivasi artists from the Palghar district supervised the paintings, corrected the mistakes of the local artists and also helped in painting a few crucial parts of the entire task. The theme was also decided by the group.

A team comprising of Kirti Nilesh Vartha (Mahim, Palghar), Poonam Koal (Waki, Dahanu), Rajeshree Golim (Nihe, Palghar), Tara Bombade (Adivasi Naka, Palghar), Tanaya Urade (Rothe, Kelwe) and Shalini Kasat (Palghar) are the six wall painters who had contributed for a project in the beautification of Aurangabad.

๐—ช๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐——๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ

The Adivasi and Warli community do not have a priest to perform rituals from birth to death. The women perform all these rituals and this society has given due respect to women from the ancient period.

Suin lady: This lady conducts all pre-natal to post-delivery procedures of a pregnant lady.

Dhavaleri: This is a group of three widows who perform all wedding rituals including the writing of CHOWK (a square with religious stories).

Talanwali lady: This lady performs all the last rituals of a deceased person.