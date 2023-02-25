Palghar artists paint 456 feet long wall with Warli Painting for G20 beautification in Aurangabad

Picture of the artists from Warli Mahila The Dhavaleri Group with the painted wall. | Pankaj S Raut

456 feet long and about 3200 sq feet Warli wall painting at Aurangabad was drawn by six warli art painters from palghar and is part of a beautification plan to welcome the delegates attending the G20 meeting.

𝗣𝗮𝗹𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗯𝗲𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱

The G20 inception meeting is scheduled at Aurangabad on February 27 and 28. As a part of the beautification of the city Warli painters from ‘Warli Mahila The Dhavaleri Group’ from Palghar district has contributed to the beautification process of Aurangabad.

The group of Warli painters along with 120 local artists have painted the wall from the Central bus stand to Mahavir Chowk in Aurangabad which is the biggest Warli painting in the city.

𝗔𝗬𝗦𝗦 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁

Adivasi Yuva Seva Sangh (AYSS) obtained Geographical Indications for Warli Painting. ‘Warli Mahila The Dhavaleri Group’, which is associated with AYSS, had offered their painting service free of cost in the national interest. Accordingly, they were requested to be a part of the beautification process in Aurangabad, which was done on February 17 in merely six hours.

'𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝘄𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀' 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴

The theme of the wall painting was ‘Indigenous Women Traditional Rights’, where the life cycle of Adivasi women from birth to death along with marriage was painted in form of Warli paintings. A group of six renowned Adivasi artists from the Palghar district supervised the paintings, corrected the mistakes of the local artists and also helped in painting a few crucial parts of the entire task. The theme was also decided by the group.

A team comprising of Kirti Nilesh Vartha (Mahim, Palghar), Poonam Koal (Waki, Dahanu), Rajeshree Golim (Nihe, Palghar), Tara Bombade (Adivasi Naka, Palghar), Tanaya Urade (Rothe, Kelwe) and Shalini Kasat (Palghar) are the six wall painters who had contributed for a project in the beautification of Aurangabad.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗗𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗶

The Adivasi and Warli community do not have a priest to perform rituals from birth to death. The women perform all these rituals and this society has given due respect to women from the ancient period.

Suin lady: This lady conducts all pre-natal to post-delivery procedures of a pregnant lady.

Dhavaleri: This is a group of three widows who perform all wedding rituals including the writing of CHOWK (a square with religious stories).

Talanwali lady: This lady performs all the last rituals of a deceased person.