Bhopal: Warli paintings make way to IGRMS’ Object of the Week

Bhopal: Warli Paintings, depicting respect of the Warli tribe of Maharashtra towards nature and wildlife, are on display under ‘Object of the Week-64’ at Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The height and width of the exhibit are 124cms. The Warli tribe, living in the north-eastern part of Thane district of Maharashtra, are well-known for their unique form of painting. The painting is mostly done on the wall plastered with clay and cow dung over which geru (red ochre) is smeared. The painting is done with the help of white colour prepared from rice paste and the brush is made from bamboo twig.

The painting is a symbolic communication of an artist through a canvas which depicts their respect towards nature and wildlife. In these paintings mainly social life, everyday activities like fishing, hunting, drawing water from a well, dancing to the tune of Tadpa- a musical instrument, their lifestyle, agricultural activities like sowing and reaping and celebrations are depicted. The Warli customs and traditions are woven around Mother Nature. They believe in maintaining harmony between nature and living beings which reflects in their paintings.

ALSO READ Bhopal: CM convenes meeting on OBC quota

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:08 AM IST