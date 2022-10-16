Palghar: Advantage home buyers as tussle between builder partners reaches MahaRERA

Never-ending wait for home buyers as 751 recovery warrants by MahaRERA stuck at collectorate-level across Maharashtra | Unsplash

Home buyers of a project in Palghar recently got clued in to key information about their purchases after a dispute between the builder partners ended up before the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

With the population of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) burgeoning, its extended suburbs and towns, too, are increasingly getting urbanised. In one of the projects in Palghar, Madhuben Amrutbhai Patel and Vijay Jagjivan Soni had entered into a partnership some years ago to develop Somershwar Apartments.

The project was registered with MahaRERA on August 16, 2017. It was brought to the notice of MahaRERA that both the parties had dissolved their partnership on October 31, 2019. To MahaRERA, Patel informed that she and other investors were cheated as Soni had fraudulently obtained her signatures on the sale deed, power of attorney and some cheques.

As a result, she withdrew from the partnership. However, Soni was allegedly using the old partnership deed to operate the firm named Hari Har Builders and Developers. Soni refuted Patel’s claims and argued that the partnership was dissolved due to loss in business and he doesn’t owe anymoney to her; though he owes Rs 43 lakh to one of her relatives.

He alleged that when Patel was in business, she made a false allotment deed and promissory note by forging his signature in favour of her relative. This dispute alerted MahaRERA, which ordered Soni to update the details on the regulatory body’s website withadissolutiondeedwithin 15 days of the judgement that was delivered on September 27 this year.

According to MahaRERA rules, it is the statutory duty of the project’s promoter to update information of the registered project each quarter. MahaRERA Member Mahesh Pathak, therefore, directed both of them to approach an appropriate forum to get their conflict resolved, as its sole concern is to hear on the issues in the projects that are registered with it.