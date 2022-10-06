Mumbai: SIT to probe RERA irregularities by Kalyan-Dombivali builders

To probe the alleged Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (RERA) irregularities involving around 65 builders from Kalyan-Dombivali area of Thane district a Special Investigation Team has been formed.

Sharing details on the offence registered, Ashok Morale, Additional Commissioner (Crime), Thane said, "Cases under various Indian Penal Code sections have been registered against 65 developers for allegedly fabricating permissions for RERA registration and in the process cheating the local civic body. The cases are registered in Manpada and Ram Nagar police stations in Dombivali."

Morale further added, "The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) have registered a complaint against 27 builders and developers and accordingly FIR has been registered in Manpada police station and at Ram Nagar police station case has been registered against 38 developers. SIT can be formed if the need arises and both the cases registered at Manpada and Ram Nagar police station will be transferred to them."

It is unclear if there is duplication in cases registered at the two police stations.

Read Also MahaRERA issues notices to 40 lapsed housing projects mostly in Mumbai

On Monday, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) had put up 52 real estate projects from the civic areas of Kalyan - Dombivali under notice in the public domain.

"We had received communication from the Kalyan - Dombivali Municipal Corporation informing us about the projects. Hence, taking a cognisance of it, we have suspended these projects and developers. A showcase notice is issued to them. As per the procedure, we will provide them an opportunity to explain and thereafter take appropriate action," said Dr. Vasant Prabhu, Secretary, MahaRERA to Free Press Journalon Monday.

It is said that there are certain irregularities in the projects and their registration document with MahaRERA.

Prima facie, the accused developers have allegedly forged the documents to show that permissions for the construction of houses were issued by the KDMC, and based on that they got the registration done under MahaRERA. The developers indulged in fraud between 2017 and 2022.